Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore team updates, WPL 2024 auction: Here is the full players’ list and the remaining purse of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of Women’s Premier League season 2.

Updated : Dec 09, 2023 16:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match two of the Women’s Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 5th March 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match two of the Women’s Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 5th March 2023. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh/SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match two of the Women’s Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 5th March 2023. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh/SPORTZPICS

The player auction ahead of the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) takes place on December 9 in Mumbai on Saturday.

A total of 165 players will go under the hammer for the WPL 2024 auction.

RELATED | FULL LIST OF 165 PLAYERS AVAILABLE FOR WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE AUCTION

Here is the list of players Royal Challengers Bangalore bought in the WPL 2024 auction.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
Georgia Wareham - Rs. 40 Lakh
Kate Cross - Rs. 30 Lakh
Ekta Bisht - Rs. 60 Lakh
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE RETAINED PLAYERS FOR SEASON WPL 2024
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

