Preeti replaces Devine. Lanning greets her with a FOUR through offside, this is becoming a habit for the Australian captain. Couple of singles to follow. Width offered, Lanning rocks back and cuts it through point for a single. Eight off that over
Sobhana Asha will bowl, replaces Perry. There’s no stopping DC batters, Lanning continues where she left off with a FOUR off backfoot through square. Lanning comes down the track and drags it across line, the ball was in the air for a while but falls short of the fielder inside the circle. Single off the final ball. Seven off the over
Sophie Devine brought into the attack, replaces Preeti. Starts off with a wide down the leg side. Length ball, towards the pads and Shafali plays a pickup shot for a FOUR! Follows it up with a wide, Richa dives full length as Shafali sneaks in a single. Two consecutive fours from Lanning, first one behind point and the second a drive through square leg. Lanning takes a single. Pure domination this! Yet another FOUR from Shafali, this time with a straight batted shot past the mid off fielder. Huge over for DC, 20 off it
Ellyse Perry comes in to replace Renuka. Starts off with a dot. Overhead wide! Speaks volumes about the uneven bounce that this surface offers. Back of the length, Shafali edges it towards third man for a single. Angling towards the pads, Lanning drives it for a quick single. Shafali you beauty! Capitalises the room offered and punches it between point and cover fielders for a FOUR! Single to finish the over. Eight off the over
Preeti Bose replaces Schutt. Shafali welcomes her with a massive SIX! Hit along the line and over covers for a maximum. Two dots to follow. Shafali steps out and tries to go across but miscues it for a single. Seven off that over
Renuka continues. Richa Ghosh comes closer to the stumps. Renuka has been spot on with her lengths so far, offering no room for the batters. Just as we speak, Renuka alters her line, towards middle and leg, Lanning capitalises and slashes it for a FOUR! Good finish to the over, a dot to Lanning. Five from that over
Megan Schutt into the attack. Lanning on strike. Dot to start things off. Single to follow. Slightly fuller, Shafali uses her bottom hand and dispatches it over the infield for a FOUR. Takes a quick single. Lanning joins the party, towards the pads and she cuts it through square for another FOUR. Unlucky Schutt, a bit short this time, takes an outside edge off Lanning’s bat and runs away for another FOUR
Renuka Thakur is in with the new ball. Hint of swing right from ball one, Lanning defends it comfortably. Skidding towards the pads, Lanning tries to flick it but another dot. First runs on the board for DC, smiliar ball and an identical flick from Lanning. That came lower than Shafali expected, she tries to defend but the ball misses her bat by a whisker. Couple of runs to follow, great work from the fielders in the deep. Quiet first over, just three from it
Shortly after a team huddle, RCB players led by Mandhana make their way into the middle. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning walk in for DC
DC- Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.
RCB- Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh.
*Notice how DC has gone with five overseas players? That is because of the inclusion of Tara Norris of USA (an associate nation player). The Capitals were the only team that took advantage of this in the WPL auction, no other team picked a player from associate nations.
Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and RCB will field first! “This is a huge thing for all women’s cricketers now and women’s cricketers yet to come. ” says Mandhana.
Meanwhile, DC skipper Meg Lanning says: “The pitch looks good, even covering of grass and so not unhappy to bat first.”
The team winning toss will opt to bat first considering the green conditions and it’s 33 degrees out there. Makes all the more sense to bat first as Brabourne offers short boundaries with a bit of a slope
A new challenge awaits Smriti Mandhana when she leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in its Women's Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur
DC: Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.
DC: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.
