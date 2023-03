Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League: Dream 11 prediction, predicted playing XI, squads

RCB vs DC: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Captains of all five teams – Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) at the unveiling of trophy. | Photo Credit: ANI

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League on Sunday at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. RCB vs DC Dream 11 prediction Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh Batters: Meg Lanning, Sophie Divine, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues (VC) All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (C), Marizanne Kapp, Shefali Verma Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur Team Composition: RCB 6:5 DC Credits Left: 4.5 Predicted playing XI: RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur DC: Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav SQUADS: RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar. DC: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal. Read more stories on WPL 2023.