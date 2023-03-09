WATCH: Shreyanka Patil- The 20-year-old RCB player who is taking the WPL by storm

In the two matches Shreyanka Patil has played, she’s been sent in at crucial moments, first against Mumbai Indians after RCB’s top order collapsed, and yesterday to restrict Sophia Dunkley as she hammered her way to the fastest WPL fifty, she came through every time of asking. Sportstar caught up with the young gun in Mumbai ahead of the tournament.

