Women's Cricket

Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian across the men’s and women’s game to take 100 T20I wickets in the group match against West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

Team Sportstar
15 February, 2023 20:03 IST
15 February, 2023 20:03 IST

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian across the men’s and women’s game to take 100 T20I wickets in the group match against West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

India's Deepti Sharma prepares to deliver a ball during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between West Indies and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 15, 2023. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)

India's Deepti Sharma prepares to deliver a ball during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between West Indies and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 15, 2023. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) | Photo Credit: RODGER BOSCH

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian across the men’s and women’s game to take 100 T20I wickets in the group match against West Indies in the ongoing 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The off-spinner removed Afy Fletcher after she misjudged a tossed up delivery which ended up going straight to the stumps.

Also Read
IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup updates: Mandhana falls early in 119-chase vs West Indies

Sharma leaves behind the likes of Poonam Yadav (98), Radha Yadav (67), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (58), Jhulan Goswami (56) and Ekta Bisht (53).

Yuzvendra Chahal has the most wickets by a male Indian cricketer in the format - 91.

The 25-year-old will feature, and potentially even captain, the UP Warriorz side in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) in March after being roped in by the franchise for INR 2.6 CR.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us