Deepti Sharma became the first Indian across the men’s and women’s game to take 100 T20I wickets in the group match against West Indies in the ongoing 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The off-spinner removed Afy Fletcher after she misjudged a tossed up delivery which ended up going straight to the stumps.

Sharma leaves behind the likes of Poonam Yadav (98), Radha Yadav (67), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (58), Jhulan Goswami (56) and Ekta Bisht (53).

Yuzvendra Chahal has the most wickets by a male Indian cricketer in the format - 91.

The 25-year-old will feature, and potentially even captain, the UP Warriorz side in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) in March after being roped in by the franchise for INR 2.6 CR.