U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 IND vs SCO LIVE: India loses Shafali early against Scotland; Trisha gets to her 50

Follow for all LIVE updates as Shafali Verma’s India takes on Scotland in its third match at the Under-19 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

IND 79/2 n 14 overs

Bell with her third over. She keeps things under control, just two runs off it. Robertson-Jack too with her third over. She too pulls in a tight over with her left arm spin.

IND 76/2 in 12 overs

Richa Ghosh gets into the act. Robertson-Jack with the ball and Richa cuts one through the off-side for her first boundary. Trisha whacks one to long off and gets to her 50. Solid knock from her.

IND 68/2 in 11 overs

Nayma Shaikh continues on. Once again Trisha drives one through covers, but only for a couple this time. She repeats the shot but is rewarded with a four this time. ELEGANT!! She is getting closer to her fifty, with India yet to get to seventy.

IND 58/2 in 10 overs

Robertson-Jack gets a turn with the ball. Loose ball down the off and Trisha rocks back and slashes it for another four. India looking to move up a gear. And we have a drinks break.

IND 51/2 in 9 overs

Nayma Shaikh is brought back into the attack. She pitches on up almost near the offside wide line and Richa reaches out to put it past the cordon. FOUR!! Richa then chips one straight back. Shaikh stretches to her right, but can’t get the ball under her control.

IND 43/2 in 8 overs

Scotland reels in a couple of quiet overs as India looks to stabilise the innings. Fraser gives away just three in her over, while Montogomery’s over cost five runs. Richa Ghosh taking her time to settle in.

IND 35/2 in 6 overs

Orla Montogomery with her medium pace into the attack. Width and bounce on offer and Trisha cuts it, with control, for another four. Montogomery surprises Mehdiya with a bouncer, and she can only edge it back to the keeper. INDIA LOSES ITS SECOND!! Richa Ghosh comes in

IND 27/1 in 5 overs

Katherine Fraser brings herself into the attack. Mehdiya goes for a wild swing to the leg side, but she can’t connect it. Tidy over from the skipper, just four singles off it.

IND 23/1 in 4 overs

Trisha continues to find the boundaries with some delicate shots. This time a late cut for a four against Sheikh. Follows it up with a double to keep the momentum going.

IND 14/1 in 3 overs

Bell continues from the other end. Soniya Mendhiya is the new batter for India. Trisha puts away one from her pads for another four. Good start from her. She follows it up with a risky double. If the keeper had gathered it properly, her innings might have ended there.

IND 7/1 in 2 overs

Nayma Shaikh from the other end for the Scottish, Mid pitch ball and Shafali tries to muscle it, only for her to find the fielder in mid wicket. HUGE WICKET!!! Shafali is gone. Katherine Fraser the Scottish skipper had placed herself at deep midwicket to get rid of here opposite number. Trisha slices one for a four.

IND 2/0 in 1 over

Trisha and Shafali open the innings for India. Olivia Bell with her off spin for Scotland. Both of them open their accounts with easy singles.

CHANGES

Two changes for India from the UAE game. Yashasri is in for Parshavi Chopra. Sonam Yadav in for Shabnam

Playing 11s India: Gongadi Trisha, Shafali Verma (C), Soniya Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu (WK), Richa Ghosh, Shweta Sehrawat, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Yashasri, Sonam Yadav Scotland: Ailsa Lister(WK), Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Katherine Fraser (C), Emily Tucker, Olivia Bells, Maryan Faisal, Nayma Shaikh, Niam Muir, Orla Montogomery, Niam Robertson-Jack

TOSS UPDATE

India wins the toss and chooses to bat first against. It will be looking to put in a big total, just like against UAE.

After comprehensive wins over South Africa and UAE, Group D topper India will take on Scotland on Monday in a group stage fixture at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Where can I watch IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecast in India. Although, you can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the knockout games.

Where can I watch IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

At what time will IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will begin at 1:30pm IST.

Where will IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Who will be India captain in IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India U19 women’s team will be led by Shafali Verma in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Shafali has already played senior cricket for the Indian women’s team. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh is the other member of the senior cricket team who will feature in the U19 T20 World Cup.