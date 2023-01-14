The first-ever edition of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will begin on January 14. A total of 41 matches will be played across four venus in Benoni and Potchefstroom with 16 teams competing for the coveted title.

U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup: Full squad list of all 16 teams

In the group stage, the 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four. Each team will play three matches in the group stage - one match against every team in its group. The top three teams from each of the four groups (12 teams) will advance to the Super Six round. Teams will be grouped in two groups of six each in that round and will play a total of two games. The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will then clash in the final on January 29.

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA; Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe; Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand, West Indies; Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa, UAE.

Here is the full list of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup group stages matches:

January 14

Australia vs Bangladesh - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni

Scotland vs UAE - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni (B)

South Africa vs India - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni

Sri Lanka vs USA - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni (B)

January 15

Pakistan vs Rwanda - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

Ireland vs West Indies - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom (Uni)

England vs Zimbabwe - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

Indonesia vs New Zealand - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom (Uni)

January 16

India vs UAE - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni (B)

Australia vs USA - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni (B)

South Africa vs Scotland - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni

January 17

Ireland vs New Zealand - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom (Uni)

England vs Pakistan - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

Indonesia vs West Indies - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom (Uni)

January 18

Australia vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni

Bangladesh vs USA - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni (B)

South Africa vs UAE - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni

India vs Scotland - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni (B)

January 19

Indonesia vs Ireland - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

England vs Rwanda - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom (Uni)

New Zealand vs West Indies - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom (Uni)