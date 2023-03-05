UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League: Dream 11 prediction, predicted playing XI, squads

Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will begin their Women’s Premier League campaign against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The game is the second fixture of the night in what will be the first double-header day of the season.

Gujarat Giants, which played on the opening night, fell to a massive 143-run loss and also saw an injury to its captain. It is unclear if Beth Mooney will participate in the match on Sunday, thereby throwing a spanner in the works as far as team combination is concerned.

UPW vs GG Dream 11 prediction Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy Batters: Kiran Navgire, Hemalatha D, Shweta Sehrawat, Devika Vaidya All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra

Predicted playing XI:

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri

GG: Beth Mooney/Sushma Verma, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Hemalatha D, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala

SQUADS:

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

GG: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin (ruled out), S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth (added).