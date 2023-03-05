WPL 2023

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League: Dream 11 prediction, predicted playing XI, squads

UPW vs GG: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

Team Sportstar
05 March, 2023 12:46 IST
05 March, 2023 12:46 IST
Parshavi Chopra of UP Warriorz with staff during the UP Warriorz team practice session held at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on the 28th February 2023

Parshavi Chopra of UP Warriorz with staff during the UP Warriorz team practice session held at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on the 28th February 2023 | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

UPW vs GG: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will begin their Women’s Premier League campaign against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The game is the second fixture of the night in what will be the first double-header day of the season.

Also Read
WPL 2023: Harmanpreet, bowlers help Mumbai thrash Gujarat in season opener

Gujarat Giants, which played on the opening night, fell to a massive 143-run loss and also saw an injury to its captain. It is unclear if Beth Mooney will participate in the match on Sunday, thereby throwing a spanner in the works as far as team combination is concerned.

UPW vs GG Dream 11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Kiran Navgire, Hemalatha D, Shweta Sehrawat, Devika Vaidya
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala
Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra

Predicted playing XI:

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri

GG: Beth Mooney/Sushma Verma, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Hemalatha D, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala

SQUADS:

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

GG: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin (ruled out), S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth (added).

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us