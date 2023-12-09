UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2

The player auction ahead of the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) takes place on December 9 in Mumbai on Saturday.

A total of 165 players will go under the hammer for the WPL 2024 auction.

Here is the list of players UP Warriorz bought in the WPL 2024 auction.

UP WARRIORZ Danni Wyatt - Rs. 30 Lakh Vrinda Dinesh - Rs. 1.30 crore Saima Thakor - Rs. 10 Lakh Poonam Khemnar - Rs. 10 Lakh