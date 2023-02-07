Women's Cricket

Women’s Premier League 2023: Full players list, auction date announced

A total of 1525 players had registered for the inaugural WPL Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players. 

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 07 February, 2023 18:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the 24 players who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket of Rs 50 lakh for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction.

FILE PHOTO: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the 24 players who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket of Rs 50 lakh for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A total of 409 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13, 2023.

The inaugural edition of the WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.  

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players with eight of them from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available for the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

Rs 50 lakh is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

Thirteen overseas players have also slotted themselves under the Rs 50 lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin to name a few.

The Auction will start at 14:30 IST.

