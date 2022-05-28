Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Supernovas beat Velocity by four runs. Team Sportstar Pune 28 May, 2022 23:14 IST Supernovas celebrate a dismissal. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Pune 28 May, 2022 23:14 IST Supernovas beat Velocity on Saturday by four runs to win the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. This is the third time the side has won the title in four editions of the tournament.Deandra Dottin starred with both the bat (62, 44b, 1x4, 4x6) and ball (4-1-28-2) to help Harmanpreet Kaur and co. cross the finish line at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Alana King contributed with a three-wicket haul as well.More to follow... Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :