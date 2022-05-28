Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Supernovas beat Velocity on Saturday by four runs to win the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. This is the third time the side has won the title in four editions of the tournament.

Deandra Dottin starred with both the bat (62, 44b, 1x4, 4x6) and ball (4-1-28-2) to help Harmanpreet Kaur and co. cross the finish line at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Alana King contributed with a three-wicket haul as well.

More to follow...