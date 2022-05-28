Women's Cricket

Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Supernovas beat Velocity by four runs.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 28 May, 2022 23:14 IST
Supernovas

Supernovas celebrate a dismissal.   -  Sportzpics for IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 28 May, 2022 23:14 IST

Supernovas beat Velocity on Saturday by four runs to win the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. This is the third time the side has won the title in four editions of the tournament.

Deandra Dottin starred with both the bat (62, 44b, 1x4, 4x6) and ball (4-1-28-2) to help Harmanpreet Kaur and co. cross the finish line at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Alana King contributed with a three-wicket haul as well.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App