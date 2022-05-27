Women's Cricket Laura Wolvaardt: I enjoy batting with Shafali Verma Velocity batter Laura Wolvaardt talks about batting alongside Shafali Verma in the Women's T20 Challenge and what she thinks she can learn from the Indian youngster. Team Sportstar PUNE 27 May, 2022 09:48 IST Laura Wolvaardt: I enjoy batting with Shafali Verma Team Sportstar PUNE 27 May, 2022 09:48 IST One bludgeons the ball, the other caresses it. With their contrasting styles and approaches, batters Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt seem to complement each other well. Read more: Women’s T20 Challenge: Verma and Wolvaardt in perfect yin-yang symbiosis FairBreak Invitational 2022: From Sana Mir to Suzie Bates, captains speak on women's T20 tournament Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket Read more stories on Women's Cricket.