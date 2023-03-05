A day before the Gujarat Giants was scheduled to play the inaugural Women’s Premier League match against the Mumbai Indians, the former announced that West Indies batter Deandra Dottin had been replaced by Ireland-born Australian all-rounder Kim Garth because of an injury.

The Gujarat Giants confirmed on Sunday that Dottin will not be a part of its squad for this season’s WPL after the team could not obtain her medical clearance in time.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WPL,” the Giants said in its official statement.

“We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming season,” it added.

Gujarat had purchased Dottin for Rs 60 lakhs in the auction last month.