WPL 2024: Top five buys from Women’s Premier League auction - Sutherland to Kashvee

Thirty slots across five franchises were filled in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai on Saturday. Five players made it to the crorepathi club. Here’s a look at the top five most expensive players in the 2024 WPL mini auction.
Annabel Sutherland - Rs 2 CR to Delhi Capitals
Kashvee Gautam - Rs 2 CR to Gujarat Giants
Vrinda Dinesh - Rs 1.3 CR to UP Warriorz
Shabnim Ismail - Rs. 1.2 CR to Mumbai Indians
Phoebe Litchfield - Rs 1 CR to Gujarat Giants
