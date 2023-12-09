MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Top five buys from Women’s Premier League auction - Sutherland to Kashvee

From Annabel Sutherland and Shabnim Ismail to Kashvee Gautam, here's a look at the most expensive players in the 2024 Women's Premier League auction.

Published : Dec 09, 2023

Team Sportstar
From Annabel Sutherland and Shabnim Ismail to Kashvee Gautam, here’s a look at the most expensive players in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction. 
From Annabel Sutherland and Shabnim Ismail to Kashvee Gautam, here’s a look at the most expensive players in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction. 
infoIcon

From Annabel Sutherland and Shabnim Ismail to Kashvee Gautam, here’s a look at the most expensive players in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction. 

Thirty slots across five franchises were filled in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai on Saturday. Five players made it to the crorepathi club. Here’s a look at the top five most expensive players in the 2024 WPL mini auction.

Annabel Sutherland - Rs 2 CR to Delhi Capitals

Kashvee Gautam - Rs 2 CR to Gujarat Giants

Vrinda Dinesh - Rs 1.3 CR to UP Warriorz

Shabnim Ismail - Rs. 1.2 CR to Mumbai Indians

Phoebe Litchfield - Rs 1 CR to Gujarat Giants

