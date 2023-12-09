WPL 2024: Top five buys from Women’s Premier League auction - Sutherland to Kashvee

Thirty slots across five franchises were filled in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai on Saturday. Five players made it to the crorepathi club. Here’s a look at the top five most expensive players in the 2024 WPL mini auction.

Annabel Sutherland - Rs 2 CR to Delhi Capitals

Kashvee Gautam - Rs 2 CR to Gujarat Giants

Vrinda Dinesh - Rs 1.3 CR to UP Warriorz

Shabnim Ismail - Rs. 1.2 CR to Mumbai Indians

Phoebe Litchfield - Rs 1 CR to Gujarat Giants