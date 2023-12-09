WPL Auction 2024: Full Squads of all five teams ahead of Women’s Premier League Season 2

The 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction concluded in Mumbai on Saturday with 30 out of the 165 registered being sold to the five teams.
Annabel Sutherland and Kashvee Gautam were the top buys of the day, being sold to the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants respectively for Rs. 2 crores.
Here is the list of completed squads for the five teams ahead of the second season of the WPL:
DELHI CAPITALS
Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
New Buys: Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari
GUJARAT GIANTS
Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer
New Buys: Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle*, Kathryn Bryce*, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan
MUMBAI INDIANS
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia
New Buys: Shabnim Ismail*, Amandeep Kaur, S Sajana, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*
New Buys: Georgia Wareham*, Kate Cross*, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux*
UP WARRIORZ
Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*
New Buys: Dani Wyatt*, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana
Latest on Sportstar
- SA vs IND, T20s: Series win over Aussies a big boost ahead of South Africa tour, says Suryakumar
- India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: Sciver-Brunt dismisses Harmanpreet to put ENG-W in control
- WPL Auction 2024: Full Squads of all five teams ahead of Women’s Premier League Season 2
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Scores, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Lineups out, Saurabh, Mohit lead their teams, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans up next
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Krishna, Kunnummal tons guide Kerala past Maharashtra, into quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE