WPL Auction 2024: Full Squads of all five teams ahead of Women’s Premier League Season 2

The 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction concluded in Mumbai on Saturday with 30 out of the 165 registered being sold to the five teams.

Annabel Sutherland and Kashvee Gautam were the top buys of the day, being sold to the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants respectively for Rs. 2 crores.

Here is the list of completed squads for the five teams ahead of the second season of the WPL:

DELHI CAPITALS

Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

New Buys: Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

GUJARAT GIANTS

Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

New Buys: Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle*, Kathryn Bryce*, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

MUMBAI INDIANS

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

New Buys: Shabnim Ismail*, Amandeep Kaur, S Sajana, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

New Buys: Georgia Wareham*, Kate Cross*, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux*

UP WARRIORZ

Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

New Buys: Dani Wyatt*, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana