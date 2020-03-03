Women's World T20: Rain forecast for semis; scenarios in case of washout

Rain has been forecast for the Women's World T20 double header semifinals which is set to be played on Thursday in Sydney.

India is set to take on England in the first semifinal, while host Australia will face South Africa in the second semis at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

READ | Women's T20 World Cup 2020 points table: India, Australia, South Africa and England make semis

In ICC tournaments, a minimum of 10 overs per side are needed to constitute a T20 match. In this instance of double headers at the same venue, there will only be a spare 30 minutes for both games before overs are lost due to rain. The first semifinal, which is set for a 3 pm local time start, is scheduled for a 6 pm finish. The second semifinal, which is scheduled for a 7 pm start, is scheduled for a 10 pm end.



There is no reserve day for the semifinals and in the instance the matches are washed out, India and South Africa will play in the final as they finished on top of their respective groups.



There is a reserve day for the final. However, no rain has been forecast for Sunday at Melbourne.