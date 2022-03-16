Cricket Cricket World Test Championship points table, 2021-2023: Australia, Pakistan keep top spots; India stands fourth Australia and Pakistan lead the World Test Championship 2021-2023 table while India remains fourth in the standings after playing 12 matches. Team Sportstar 16 March, 2022 18:19 IST Pakistan held Australia to a draw in the second Test to earn four points in the World Test Championship. - AP Team Sportstar 16 March, 2022 18:19 IST The 2021-23 World Test Championship is currently underway with nine teams in contention for the top two spots.India, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, remains fourth after its 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka. Australia and Pakistan hold on to the top two spots.Here is the updated table, as of March 16, 2022:PosTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnNRPointsPCT1Australia740306071.422Pakistan631204461.113South Africa5320036604India1263217758.335Sri Lanka4220024506New Zealand623102838.887Bangladesh4130012258West Indies513101423.339England1116311411.67 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :