World Test Championship points table, 2021-2023: Australia, Pakistan keep top spots; India stands fourth

Australia and Pakistan lead the World Test Championship 2021-2023 table while India remains fourth in the standings after playing 12 matches.

16 March, 2022 18:19 IST

Pakistan held Australia to a draw in the second Test to earn four points in the World Test Championship.   -  AP

The 2021-23 World Test Championship is currently underway with nine teams in contention for the top two spots.

India, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, remains fourth after its 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka. Australia and Pakistan hold on to the top two spots.

Here is the updated table, as of March 16, 2022:

PosTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnNRPointsPCT
1Australia740306071.42
2Pakistan631204461.11
3South Africa532003660
4India1263217758.33
5Sri Lanka422002450
6New Zealand623102838.88
7Bangladesh413001225
8West Indies513101423.33
9England1116311411.67

