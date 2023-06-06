Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final: Oval pitch will assist spinners, good venue for India, says Tendulkar

WTC Final: With India boasting of two wonderful spinners in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, India legend Sachin Tendulkar said the team can take a lot of heart from the pitch factor.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 18:41 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India will also carry a positive vibe when it enters the Oval as its last outing at this venue had resulted in an emphatic win — a 157-run romp against England in 2021.
India will also carry a positive vibe when it enters the Oval as its last outing at this venue had resulted in an emphatic win — a 157-run romp against England in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India will also carry a positive vibe when it enters the Oval as its last outing at this venue had resulted in an emphatic win — a 157-run romp against England in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said the spin-friendly nature of the Oval pitch will make India a confident side going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia from Wednesday.

With India boasting of two wonderful spinners to choose from in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Tendulkar said the team can take a lot of heart from the pitch factor.

“The Indian team will be happy that they are playing at the Oval. The nature of the Oval pitch is such that it assists the spinners as the match goes on. So, spinners will come into play a little bit.

ALSO READ
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final

“It need not be always a turning track as sometimes the spinners rely a lot on the bounce, sometimes that little bit of zip that they get off the pitch, also on the overhead conditions and it depends a lot on the shiny side of the ball.

“If they are able to get that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without the pitch coming into play. So, Oval is going to be good venue for India,” said Tendulkar in his website 100mbsports.

India will also carry a positive vibe when it enters the Oval as its last outing at this venue had resulted in an emphatic win — a 157-run romp against England in 2021. Tendulkar said good memories of that match will burn bright and will spur the Indians.

“100 per cent. Whenever you have such memories, they will stay with you. The Indian team would not have forgotten that the last time they played there (the Oval), they had a superb outing. They won the game and as I said good memories stay long with you,” said Tendulkar.

ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma suffers thumb injury in practice ahead of WTC final against Australia

Similarly, England had towelled the Aussies by 135 runs in the 2019 Ashes Test here, and Tendulkar said they might just be hurting a bit. However, the batting maestro added that the Australians can be an extremely competitive side.

“Bruises take some time to heal. But Australia is a beautiful team as they have a balanced squad. There are guys who have been around for a long time now and some young faces as well.

“It is a nice blend of youth and experience. Australia have always been competitive and whether they have a full squad or not, once they cross that rope they are going to be very competitive,” said Tendulkar.

ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC final: Want to win games and championships for India

Tendulkar said the extensive County stint that Cheteshwar Pujara and Marnus Labuschagne recently had will come handy for their teams in the big game.

“Of course, playing in County cricket can be of great value. Both Pujara and Labuschagne had considerable outing in the County cricket recently. Smith not as much as the other two, but whatever match practice one can get is very handy because the conditions are different.

“Our guys have played T20 and now they have gone to England, so are some players from Australia as they were playing T20 here but I believe playing practice matches... no better practice than that,” he said.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

Sachin Tendulkar /

R. Ashwin /

Ravindra Jadeja /

India vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final: Oval pitch will assist spinners, good venue for India, says Tendulkar
    PTI
  3. Sabalenka beats Svitolina, reaches maiden French Open semifinal
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic faces Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona beats Kobe 2-0 in Iniesta send-off
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC Final: Oval pitch will assist spinners, good venue for India, says Tendulkar
    PTI
  2. WTC Final 2023: Rohit’s India aims to end ICC title drought, faces stern Australia test
    Ashwin Achal
  3. AFG vs SL: Afghanistan upbeat about Cricket World Cup chances
    AFP
  4. Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC final: Want to win games and championships for India
    PTI
  5. Rohit Sharma suffers thumb injury in practice ahead of WTC final against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final: Oval pitch will assist spinners, good venue for India, says Tendulkar
    PTI
  3. Sabalenka beats Svitolina, reaches maiden French Open semifinal
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic faces Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona beats Kobe 2-0 in Iniesta send-off
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment