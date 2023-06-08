Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Who will win World Test Championship title if India vs Australia match ends in draw?

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Despite its commanding position after Day 1, Australia still has to manage an outright win over India to record its maiden World Test Championship title.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 12:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma is leading India in an overseas Test for the first time during the WTC final against Australia at the Oval.
Rohit Sharma is leading India in an overseas Test for the first time during the WTC final against Australia at the Oval. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma is leading India in an overseas Test for the first time during the WTC final against Australia at the Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

The second ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia got underway at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesdat.

Featuring in the final for the second time, India opted to bowl first under overcast conditions against Pat Cummins’ men. After an opening spell from pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj put India in command, Australia regained control after a stoic innings from Steve Smith (95 not out) and Travis Head’s unbeaten 146 on Day 1 under bright sunshine.

ALSO READ
WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final

Their unbeaten 251 partnership for the fourth wicket helped Australia end the opening day at 327 for three against Rohit Sharma and Co.

India will have a tough task on Day 2 and in the remainder of the Test match to override Australia’s effort, starting with a conjointed bowling effort.

Who will win the WTC final if match ends in draw?

Despite its commanding position, Australia still has to manage an outright win to record its maiden WTC title. According to the ICC, “the playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final.”

ALSO READ
WTC Final: Not picking Ashwin was purely based on conditions, bowling coach Mhambrey defends flop move

When is the Reserve Day for the WTC final?

The Reserve Day for the final is slated to be used on June 12, Monday, should the weather play spoilsport during the course of the stipulated five days of play.

Related Topics

ICC World Test Championship /

WTC final 2023 /

IND vs AUS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Who will win World Test Championship title if India vs Australia match ends in draw?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Head, Smith smash India sans Ashwin at Oval on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Australia’s 1974 World Cup coach Rasic dies aged 87
    Reuters
  4. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 3 as Nuggets reclaim home court advantage
    Team Sportstar
  5. City must ‘right the wrongs’ of 2021 Champions League final loss: Walker
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Who will win World Test Championship title if India vs Australia match ends in draw?
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final: Not picking Ashwin was purely based on conditions, bowling coach Mhambrey defends flop move
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Head, Smith smash India sans Ashwin at Oval on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  4. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka thrashes Afghanistan by nine wickets for 2-1 ODI series win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Who will win World Test Championship title if India vs Australia match ends in draw?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Head, Smith smash India sans Ashwin at Oval on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Australia’s 1974 World Cup coach Rasic dies aged 87
    Reuters
  4. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 3 as Nuggets reclaim home court advantage
    Team Sportstar
  5. City must ‘right the wrongs’ of 2021 Champions League final loss: Walker
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment