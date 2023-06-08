WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Who will win World Test Championship title if India vs Australia match ends in draw?

Published : Jun 08, 2023 12:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Rohit Sharma is leading India in an overseas Test for the first time during the WTC final against Australia at the Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

The second ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia got underway at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesdat.

Featuring in the final for the second time, India opted to bowl first under overcast conditions against Pat Cummins’ men. After an opening spell from pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj put India in command, Australia regained control after a stoic innings from Steve Smith (95 not out) and Travis Head’s unbeaten 146 on Day 1 under bright sunshine.

Their unbeaten 251 partnership for the fourth wicket helped Australia end the opening day at 327 for three against Rohit Sharma and Co.

India will have a tough task on Day 2 and in the remainder of the Test match to override Australia’s effort, starting with a conjointed bowling effort.

Who will win the WTC final if match ends in draw?

Despite its commanding position, Australia still has to manage an outright win to record its maiden WTC title. According to the ICC, “the playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final.”

When is the Reserve Day for the WTC final?

The Reserve Day for the final is slated to be used on June 12, Monday, should the weather play spoilsport during the course of the stipulated five days of play.