India’s limited-overs cricket received a shot in the arm when the team, dubbed ‘Kapil’s Devils’, marched to a sensational World Cup triumph at Lord’s in 1983. It set off a belief among the other teams that they, too, can dream of winning cricket’s showpiece event.

This conversation is from the Opus India book where the late Yashpal Sharma, member of the 1983 World Cup squad, spoke to Vijay Lokapally in what was to be his final interview. He passed away a few months later.

Excerpts:

On his selection: I am sharing a story that I have never told before. I was not the captain’s first choice when the World Cup team was selected. I was not the choice of some selectors either. The information I got was that most of the selectors were in my favour after I did well in Test matches in the West Indies. From there, I decided that if I get the chance, I have to prove myself. I have to become the first choice, and God heard my prayers. Even I was surprised when I got a chance in the first match against the West Indies.

On his knock against the West Indies in the first match: That match was a golden moment because there were so many big players from both teams, and I made 89 runs, ran out Desmond Haynes, and got the Man of the Match award. In the middle, you are the captain of the team when batting. You decide the course. I remember hitting Malcolm Marshall over cover because it was needed then. If you hit Marshall by stepping out, you make a point. That was a very big moment in my life.

On his innings against Australia: Before the semifinal, I considered this innings of 40 runs in comparison to the 89 that I made in the first match against the West Indies as superior. Because it was so difficult, and that score of 40 was equal to a score of 80.

On that six off Bob Willis in the semifinal. In the 1979 final, I remember Viv Richards hitting a six off Mike Hendrick. He swung at the ball with the swing, and it landed in front of me. I was in the audience to watch that final and realised that the speed of the in-swinging ball could be used to give it direction. One has to use the speed of the ball.

On the Viv Richards catch by Kapil Dev: The final will always be remembered for the catch that Kapil took to get rid of Richards. A total of 183 did not appear to be enough to defend. That would have been the biggest disaster had I not seen his (Kapil’s) signal or not heard him. I would have hit him. I had already thought that I would run for it, and even if I fell a little short, I would dive for it. In those days, there were fewer dives for catches, but some of us had practised. If I had not heard Kapil, then I would have crashed into him.

On the final: It was clear that it was India’s day. Things were falling into place, and all we had to do was field well and bowl tight. Even 183 looked like a winning total. One by one, the West Indians departed. There was a minor hiccup when Jeff Dujon and Malcolm Marshall put up resistance. But Dujon’s wicket paved the way, and I can’t really describe the feelings when Mohinder trapped Michael Holding leg-before. We had won an incredible match.

On the victory celebrations: Some people had booked tickets for America that they had to cancel as we got the message that we all had to come back to India. We came back on an Air India flight. The motorcade from the Bombay airport to the Wankhede Stadium was an emotional drive for all of us. I’ve never experienced anything like it.

