Yuvraj says India needs to handle pressure to win major titles; hints at taking up mentoring role in future

Yuvraj Singh, who played important roles in the country’s 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup wins, feels the Indian players must learn to handle pressure better in order to win major trophies.

After losing the 50-over World Cup final at home in 2023, India is gearing up to compete in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA this year.

Yuvraj, who was the Player-of-the-Tournament in 2011 World Cup, said the Indian cricketers should be better prepared mentally for the big moments.

“We have played a lot of finals (in all three formats) but not won one (in the last few years). Australia has won six World Cups and we have two. How we win major championships is something we need to work on,” said Yuvraj at the inauguration of Yuvraj Centre of Excellence at Merlin Rise here on Saturday.

“When the big moment comes, our physical preparation is there but mentally we need to make those decisions. That has been our challenge. We have the game and we have the guys who can bat under pressure. But the whole team has to do that, not just one or two guys.”

The former middle order batter said after his kids grow up he would like to take up coaching jobs and groom players, especially on the mental side of the game.

Yuvraj said even though India did not have too many T20Is scheduled before the World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL) would serve as a good practice platform.

In the backdrop of the much-debated development of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indian skipper, Yuvraj said they should look to give their best for India.

“If there is an issue, they should talk about that. Rohit has been instrumental in getting the best out of Hardik, especially in his bowling to manage his workload. Hardik has always been very good with the bat, especially in the death overs. When you play for the country, your priority is to put everything aside and give your 100 percent.”

Yuvraj rated Rohit highly as a captain.

On Rohit and Virat Kohli’s return to T20I after more than a year, Yuvraj said, “It’s because they play all the three formats. You have to manage your body if you play the three formats.”