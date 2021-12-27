Yuvraj Singh sets foot in cricket metaverse with new NFT collection

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has launched his personal non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on digital collectables website Colexion. Yuvraj said he was looking forward to sharing some of the best moments of his career with his fans.

"NFTs in cricket are allowing us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion to share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar for us to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world," he said.

Through purchasing the NFTs, the buyers will enjoy a number of perks, including a chance to play six balls with Yuvraj and win exclusive merchandise of the cricketer. Fans will get an opportunity to interact and earn precious rewards in the form of merchandise and signed memorabilia.