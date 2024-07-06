ZIM vs IND First T20I Live Streaming Info: India vs Zimbabwe match details, start time, venue

Zimbabwe and India will face each other in the first game of the five-match T20I series at the Harare Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This will be India’s first T20I game after its World Cup win last week where its legendary players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli declared their retirement from the shortest format.

ZIM vs IND First T20I Match Details:

When will ZIM vs IND First T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will take place on Saturday, July 6.

When will ZIM vs IND First T20I match start?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for ZIM vs IND First T20I match?

The toss for the first T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4 PM IST.

Where will ZIM vs IND First T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will be held at the Harare Cricket Stadium in Harare.

How to watch ZIM vs IND First T20I match live on TV in India?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available from streaming through the SonyLiv app and website.