Nauman tears through Zimbabwe as Pakistan closes in on innings win

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took five wickets as Pakistan closed in on victory by an innings having reduced host Zimbabwe to 220 for nine at stumps on the third day of the second and final Test match at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, which still trails by 158 runs, lost 15 wickets on the day having been dismissed earlier for 132 in its first innings, but held out in the fading light to force the game into a fourth day. The home side is replying to Pakistan's massive score of 510 for eight declared.

Regis Chakabva struck an impressive 80 in Zimbabwe's second innings that included 13 fours and two sixes, before one slog too many off Nauman (5-86) meant he edged to Babar Azam at slip.

Stand-in captain Brendan Taylor smashed 49 from 31 balls as he tried to put the pressure back on the touring team, but Zimbabwe could not stem the tide as Nauman and seamer Shaheen Afridi (4-45) picked up all the wickets to fall.

Nauman was expensive, conceding more than four runs per over, but got rewarded on a pitch that is starting to take turn as he also moved past 300 first class wickets with his haul.

Zimbabwe had resumed its first innings on 52 for four at the start of the day, but Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali returned the excellent figures of 5-27 to help dismiss it cheaply and force a follow-on.

Hasan used all his skill and guile to tear through the Zimbabwe cricket team's middle-order and continue his impressive form having taken 9-89 in the first Test that his outfit won by an innings and 116 runs.