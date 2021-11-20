Football Videos Joy for ATK Mohun Bagan, beats Kerala Blasters in ISL 2021-22 opener - Review ATK Mohun Bagan began its Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign in style with a commanding 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday. Shyam Vasudevan 20 November, 2021 12:56 IST Shyam Vasudevan 20 November, 2021 12:56 IST Joy for ATK Mohun Bagan, beats Kerala Blasters in ISL 2021-22 opener - Review Amrinder Singh on life at ATK Mohun Bagan ISL: From Jan Seda to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu- all Golden Glove winners so far All the Indian Super League winners so far Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Ada Hegerberg ends 707-day goal drought, helps Lyon decimate PSG 'Holy crap, we're in Qatar!': Brazil secures WC spot after Colombia win Xavi begins Barca stint: We are the sons of Cruyff, Guardiola, Enrique Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16 Antonio Conte - Mercurial Italian takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur Sergi Barjuan: All you need to know about Barcelona Men's caretaker manager