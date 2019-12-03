Football Videos Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or The Argentina and Barcelona forward surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo has five. Team Sportstar Paris 03 December, 2019 03:13 IST Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or Team Sportstar Paris 03 December, 2019 03:13 IST Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or Flick urges Bayern to give Coutinho more time Emotional Bologna coach thanks wife during leukemia battle More Videos Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno No club in the world could tempt me to leave Spurs: Mourinho Unai Emery's Arsenal reign in numbers Best of times; worst of times - Emery's Arsenal struggles Unfortunately for Zidane Mbappe is PSG's player: Tuchel I'm in love with Mbappe: Zidane Jose Mourinho's career in numbers Jose Mourinho's best bits from last season