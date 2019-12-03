Football Videos

Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or

The Argentina and Barcelona forward surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo has five.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Paris 03 December, 2019 03:13 IST

