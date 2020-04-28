Football Football Videos Football Videos Watch: Top moments from PSG's 2019-20 season Check out some of the stand-out moments of Paris Saint-Germain's 2019-20 campaign, featuring the signing of Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani. Team Sportstar 28 April, 2020 21:03 IST Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lit up the season for PSG which led the Ligue 1 before it was suspended on March 11. - AP Team Sportstar 28 April, 2020 21:03 IST Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of defending its Ligue 1 crown ended on Tuesday when France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that professional sports leagues, including football and rugby, cannot restart before September due to coronavirus restrictions.Thomas Tuchel's team was leading the table with 68 points from 27 matches, 12 points above Marseille which had 56 points after after playing 28 games. Despite the league season being called off, PSG had many moments to cheer with their forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani and Mauro Icardi playing a starring role. Here are a few: Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.