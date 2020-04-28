Watch: Top moments from PSG's 2019-20 season

Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of defending its Ligue 1 crown ended on Tuesday when France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that professional sports leagues, including football and rugby, cannot restart before September due to coronavirus restrictions.

Thomas Tuchel's team was leading the table with 68 points from 27 matches, 12 points above Marseille which had 56 points after after playing 28 games. Despite the league season being called off, PSG had many moments to cheer with their forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani and Mauro Icardi playing a starring role. Here are a few: