Football Videos WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked that he predicted his managerial success when he was a young boy after the Spaniard picked up his 30th trophy in 12 years. Team Sportstar 03 March, 2020 13:02 IST WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years Team Sportstar 03 March, 2020 13:02 IST Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico' Klopp focused on winning games again after Liverpool unbeaten run ends More Videos LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors When Bayern Munich met Bon Jovi Lampard: Kepa relationship 'fine' but I can't keep everyone happy Guardiola on Coronavirus: We hug, but not as good as Jurgen! Guardiola talks tactics: Genius or disaster? Ligue 1 stats: Di Maria the assist king, Slimani the goal poacher Guardiola confident City can overturn UEFA ban Beckham: Inter Miami has great opportunity to sign Messi, Ronaldo