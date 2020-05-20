Madrid keeper Courtois ready for LaLiga title battle

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is eyeing the La Liga title when the season gets back underway.

La Liga was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Barcelona holding a two-point lead over Madrid when the campaign was stopped.

With a potential resumption in mid-June, Courtois said he was eager to win LaLiga.

"Everyone is looking forward to restarting LaLiga and keeping fighting to win it," he told Real Madrid TV on Tuesday.



Courtois said he was delighted to return to training, welcoming being able to face shots from team-mates once more.

"We couldn't wait to be back at training after two months, being together as a team and despite it being a bit different, it is always nice to come back to Valdebebas to have training," he said.

"Training at home is different, but I think everyone did well, everyone did what the coach has said and everyone keeps fit, everyone is pretty strong."

He added: "Goalkeepers were lucky because we were allowed to do training with the keepers coach last week.

"This week, allowing small groups, team-mates can shoot at us, at least, and you feel it is a real session."