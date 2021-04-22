Football Videos

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham timeline- a look back at the Special One's time with the Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur decided to part ways with its manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff this week. Here's a look at his time at Spurs and what's next for the Special One.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 13:16 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 13:16 IST
Conte admits growing pressure as Inter close in on Serie A title
Highlights: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG - Les Parisiens begin their revenge
Tuchel hails Chelsea’s Mount-inspired reaction against Porto
Flick disappointed with wasteful Bayern against PSG
 More Videos
Porto vs Chelsea - Quarter-final Preview
Bayern Munich vs PSG - quarterfinal preview
Champions League: Dortmund's Haaland signs, but for referee's assistant
Liverpool made things too easy for Real, says Klopp
Defiant Dortmund warns Manchester City tie not over yet
Terzic preparing Dortmund for 'best team in the world' Man City
Moyes wants West Ham to enjoy top four race
Koeman hopes to keep Dembele at Barca