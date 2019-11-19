Football Videos Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse Speaking ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia, Ronald Koeman and Georginio Wijnaldum vowed to walk off the pitch if ever subjected to racist abuse. Team Sportstar 19 November, 2019 00:43 IST Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse Team Sportstar 19 November, 2019 00:43 IST Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad Finland fans celebrate historic Euro 2020 qualification Why Giroud is special for France More Videos Messi the hero in Argentina's win against Brazil Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal Lewandowski on same level as Messi and Ronaldo, says Werner We can't tempt Jamie Vardy back to England - Chilwell Lewandowski leads race for Golden Boot with blistering start Mancini 'loves' Balotelli, but won't call him up for Italy Harry Maguire a future Manchester United captain - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Klopp dismisses claims Liverpool will throw title away