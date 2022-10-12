Ireland, Switzerland qualify for 2023 World Cup, Portugal advance in playoffs

Ireland and Switzerland qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after wins over Scotland and Wales while Portugal will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs after sealing a victory over Iceland.

Ireland edged 1-0 past Scotland in Glasgow thanks to a goal by Amber Barrett in the 72nd minute to reach its first ever World Cup finals.

Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir missed a penalty in the 14th minute which was awarded to Scotland for a handball by Ireland’s Niamh Fahey.

Forward Fabienne Humm scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time after Switzerland fought back from a goal down to force extra time and earn a 2-1 victory over Wales in Zurich earlier on Tuesday.

The defeat was agonising for Wales as it ended its hopes of reaching the World Cup for the first time, coming closer to qualifying than it ever has before.

Defender Rhiannon Roberts had scored in the 19th minute from inside the six-yard box to give Wales the lead after two headers by Gemma Evans and Kayleigh Green from an Angharad James corner.

Ramona Bachmann fired home to level in the 45th minute when Noelle Maritz found her with a pass inside the penalty area.

Bachmann thought she had scored the winner when she fired into the top corner in the 83rd minute but it was disallowed after a VAR review for offside in the build-up.

“It is incredibly tough to take. We know the margins at this level are fine and that has been shown tonight,” Wales manager Gemma Grainger told the BBC.

Goals in extra time by forward Diana Silva, midfielder Tatiana Pinto and forward Francisca Nazareth helped Portugal earn a 4-1 win over Iceland in Pacos de Ferreira earlier on Tuesday.

Portugal defender Carole Costa had opened the scoring in 55th minute from the penalty spot after Iceland midfielder Aslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdottir had brought down Jessica Silva.

Gunnlaugsdottir was shown a red card for violent conduct but Bayern Munich defender Glodis Viggosdottir equalised four minutes later and Iceland held on until crumbling in extra time.

Portugal advance to the inter-confederation playoffs, the draw for which will be made on Oct. 14.