Super League sends cease and desist letter to UEFA over anti-competitive behaviour

In the letter, sent on Tuesday, A22 accuses UEFA of anticompetitive behaviour since April 2021, including denigration of its reputation and threatening European clubs to prevent it from considering projects involving A22.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 21:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A22 Sports Management CEO Bernd Reichart during an interview.
A22 Sports Management CEO Bernd Reichart during an interview. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A22 Sports Management CEO Bernd Reichart during an interview. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A22 Sports Management, formed to assist with creating the European Super League, made public on Wednesday a letter it sent to UEFA asking for the immediate cessation of anti-competitive behaviour.

The decision to publish the letter on social media platform X came after A22 says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin “publicly talked about and mis-characterized a letter in which we demand UEFA to comply with EU rules and Court rulings and stop ongoing actions aimed to obstruct A22 activities”.

Ceferin was speaking at the Spobis sport business congress in Hamburg on Wednesday. In the letter, sent on Tuesday, A22 accuses UEFA of anticompetitive behaviour since April 2021, including denigration of its reputation and threatening European clubs to prevent it from considering projects involving A22.

In December, the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League, but A22 says UEFA has continued its anticompetitive behaviour.

“Consequently, we hereby demand that UEFA and its executives, with immediate effect, a) cease and desist from any form of anticompetitive action against A22, its business initiatives, its partners and directors,” the letter said.

It also instructed third parties affiliated to UEFA to do the same.

Related Topics

UEFA /

Aleksander Ceferin /

European Super League

