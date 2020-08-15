Football Football Aaditya Thackeray to support 1,000 coaches during COVID-19 pandemic Mumbai District Football Association president Aaditya Thackeray has pledged to help 1,000 coaches who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI Mumbai 15 August, 2020 14:04 IST Aaditya Thackeray hands over the first box of supplies to AIFC director Dinesh Nair. - Twitter @theaifc PTI Mumbai 15 August, 2020 14:04 IST Mumbai District Football Association president Aaditya Thackeray has pledged to help 1,000 coaches who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.“@AUThackeray pledges to support coaches across India. He handed over the first box of supplies to AIFC Director @DineshNair74. AIFC extends our gratitude towards him on behalf of all the coaches,” the Association of Indian Football Coaches said in a tweet. .@AUThackeray pledges to support 1000 Coaches across IndiaHe handed over the first box of supplies to #AIFC Director @DineshNair74 AIFC extends our gratitude towards him on behalf of all the coaches across #AIFCforCoaches #indianfootballREAD: https://t.co/2UF0I302fd pic.twitter.com/jsq9jYC04t— Association of Indian Football Coaches (@theaifc) August 14, 2020 Aaditya is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also a Cabinet Minister in the state government. He is also an office bearer of the Western India Football Association (WIFA), which governs football activities in Maharastra.In response, Aaditya said, “Happy to my bit @DineshNair74 for our coaches across.”AIFC Director Dinesh Nair said, “On behalf of all the coaches & AIFC, I would like to thank Aaditya Thackeray for his help & support. We will ensure that this reaches all the right people. With this help, we can now also reach out to other stakeholders of Indian Football.”The AIFC has also launched a campaign to support the coaches during the pandemic. AIFC Director @DineshNair74 launches #AIFCforCoaches, a campaign to help our Coaches who have been struggling due to #Covid_19 pandemicSupported by @sportinglionsfn & @GiveIndia @fni @BluePilgrims @IMVijayan1Support our Coaches: https://t.co/7jaD7MIkQF pic.twitter.com/nLqpvTlqAa— Association of Indian Football Coaches (@theaifc) August 11, 2020 Football activities in India have come to a grinding halt since mid March when the nation-wide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos