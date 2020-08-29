Football Football Mooy to join Shanghai SIPG from Brighton Aaron Mooy will join Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG from Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee. Reuters 29 August, 2020 13:48 IST Aaron Mooy made 32 appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion last season. - Reuters Reuters 29 August, 2020 13:48 IST Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is joining Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG from Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 29-year-old made 32 appearances for Brighton last season after signing a three and a half year deal in January, having initially joined on loan from Huddersfield Town.RELATED| Chelsea signs Chilwell on five-year contract “It is a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing,” coach Graham Potter told the club website. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos