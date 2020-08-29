Mooy to join Shanghai SIPG from Brighton

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is joining Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG from Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old made 32 appearances for Brighton last season after signing a three and a half year deal in January, having initially joined on loan from Huddersfield Town.

“It is a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing,” coach Graham Potter told the club website.