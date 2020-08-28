Football Football Lazio signs goalkeeper Reina from AC Milan Goalkeeper Pepe Reina joined Serie A giant AC Milan in 2018 after a three-year stint at Napoli but made just 13 appearances for the club. Reuters 28 August, 2020 09:37 IST Pepe Reina spent the second half of last season on loan to England's Aston Villa. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 28 August, 2020 09:37 IST Lazio has signed Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan on a permanent deal, the Serie A clubs have said.The 37-year-old joined Milan in 2018 after a three-year stint at Napoli but made just 13 appearances for the club. He spent the second half of last season on loan to England's Aston Villa.At Lazio, he is expected to serve as backup to Albanian Thomas Strakosha.ALSO READ| Harry Maguire: Police beat me, told me I'd never play football again “I am happy with his arrival, he has incredible experience. He is one of the strongest goalkeepers in history and he will help me improve,” Strakosha said.Reina, who won 36 caps for Spain and was part of it World Cup-winning squad in 2010, spent eight seasons at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos