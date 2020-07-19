Football Football Milan coach brushes off Ibrahimovic's angry reaction to substitution Ibrahimovic was annoyed at being taken off in the 62nd minute during Saturday's match at San Siro, the third time in four games he has been replaced. Reuters 19 July, 2020 14:21 IST AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli. - Getty Images Reuters 19 July, 2020 14:21 IST AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has brushed off Zlatan Ibrahimovic's angry reaction to being substituted in the 5-1 win over Bologna, saying that the 38-year-old needs to avoid over-exerting himself amid a crowded fixture list.The Swede was clearly annoyed at being taken off in the 62nd minute during Saturday's match at San Siro, the third time in four games he has been replaced around the hour mark, and ignored a fist bump from Pioli as he left the field.“It's natural that he doesn't like being substituted,” said Pioli. “He said something to me which I honestly didn't understand.”“He was important for the team but I have to make sure he conserves energy - we are playing every three days and he is coming back from injury.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos