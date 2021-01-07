AC Milan finally loses as Chiesa fires Juventus to thrilling win

Juventus inflicted a first Serie A defeat of the season on league leader AC Milan as a Federico Chiesa double led the Italian champion to an exhilarating 3-1 win at San Siro on Wednesday.

Chiesa fired home a superb opener before makeshift midfielder Davide Calabria equalised for Milan at the end of an eventful, end-to-end first half.

But the visitor pulled away after the break as Chiesa curled in his second and substitute Weston McKennie swept in from close range to consign Milan to its first league defeat since March 8, 2020, a run of 27 games.

Stefano Pioli’s side remain top of the table on 37 points, one ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who lost to Sampdoria earlier on Wednesday.

Juventus rises to fourth place on 30 points, but has a game in hand over the three teams above them.