AC Milan vs AS Roma, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Serie A, predicted 11, head to head

AC Milan will need to counter and limit a well-balanced AS Roma team effectively when the sides face each other in Sunday’s Serie A clash at San Siro, coach Stefano Pioli said.

Reigning champions Milan are third in the league standings with 36 points, five points behind leaders Napoli, who will play away to Sampdoria. Jose Mourinho’s Roma sit sixth on 30 points.

“Roma are a strong and complete team, they combine organisation with attacking qualities and physicality,” Pioli told reporters on Saturday ahead of his side’s first home game of the new year.

“Up front (Nicolo) Zaniolo has great potential, he is technical and physical, and he exploits depth while (Paulo) Dybala prefers to play between the lines.

“There will be eight very important weeks in which we will play a lot in all competitions, from the Scudetto to the Champions League. So we all have to do a great job together,” Pioli said, with Milan facing Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16.

Milan closed the gap on Napoli in the title race last week after the leaders lost to Inter Milan, but Pioli said his team have more work to do.

-REUTERS

HEAD TO HEAD - LAST 5 MATCHES

⦿ AC Milan 3-1 Roma - 6th January 2022-

AC Milan 3-1 Roma - 6th January 2022- ⦿ Roma 1-2 AC Milan - 1st November 2021

Roma 1-2 AC Milan - 1st November 2021 ⦿ Roma 1-2 AC Milan - 1st March 2021

Roma 1-2 AC Milan - 1st March 2021 ⦿ Roma 1-1 AC Milan 3-3 Roma - 27th October 2020

Roma 1-1 AC Milan 3-3 Roma - 27th October 2020 ⦿ AC Milan 2-0 Roma - 28th June 2020

RECENT FORM

AC MILAN: W L L L W

AS ROMA: W W W L D

PREDICTED 11

AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

AS Roma: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Dybala; Abraham

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will AC Milan vs AS Roma be played?

AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

When will AC Milan vs AS Roma be played?

AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A match will be played on Sunday, January 8 2023.

When will AC Milan vs AS Roma off?

AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A match will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, January 9.

Where to watch AC Milan vs AS Roma?

AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A match can be streamed on the Voot Select app and Jiocinema.