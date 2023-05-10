PREVIEW

First came a return to the top of Italian football, now comes a chance to reach the Champions League final.

The Milan teams are back.

But only one will get the opportunity to compete for European football’s top prize as AC Milan faces city rival Inter Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The victor will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.

Three-time European champion Inter was the last Italian club to lift the trophy, when it won an unprecedented treble of the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010.

Milan won the last of its seven titles in 2007.

“To be part of a club like this is a dream,” Milan defender Fikayo Tomori said in an interview with The Associated Press. “To go and play in the San Siro, seeing it on the Champions League nights … it’s such an iconic stadium, such an iconic sort of club.

“The fact that two Italian teams are in the semifinals ... it’s obviously good for the league, good for Italian football. We’re obviously focusing on us. We want to be the best.”

Milan hosts Inter on Wednesday before the return leg the following Tuesday. Both games will be at the San Siro as the teams share the stadium.