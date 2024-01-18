MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Stimac seeks support of fans in ‘second home’ ahead of India vs Uzbekistan

In India’s first game at the AFC Asian Cup, thousands of Indian fans made their way into the stadium and the coach requested a similar reception against Uzbekistan.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 07:35 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Mohit Katiyar and his family in Qatar to support the Blue Tigers.
Mohit Katiyar and his family in Qatar to support the Blue Tigers. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee
infoIcon

Mohit Katiyar and his family in Qatar to support the Blue Tigers. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee

India’s coach Igor Stimac had called Doha their ‘second home’ after a raucous welcome at the Qatar capital before the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

And before its second group-stage game against Uzbekistan on Thursday, he said that crowd support would play a significant role in swinging the results of the match in India’s favour. 

“When we played in Kuwait at the opening game of the World Cup qualifiers, there was a huge Indian crowd in an away game. That was the key point why we won that game. More than our performance or self-belief, they were the key reason why we won that game,” Stimac told reporters.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

India, playing its first match in the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, rode on Manvir Singh’s late goal to win its first away game in over 22 years.

“That was a perfect game, not allowing them one single shot on goal, not letting any chance for them to have and controlling the game from the very first whistle until the very last one. So that’s how important they (fans) can be,” Stimac recalled.

In India’s first game at the AFC Asian Cup, thousands of Indian fans made their way into the stadium, with the national team jerseys and the tricolours around their shoulder.

Mohit Katiyar, one of them, had turned up at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium with his children and extended family. “We will support India wherever it plays. Be it cricket or football, we are there to support,” he told Sportstar.

ALSO READ | India aims to bounce back against gritty Uzbekistan after opening loss to Australia

Mohit had come with his wife, a nine-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son and said that he would try to be there for all Indian games in the tournament. 

“We know how passionate they (Indian fans) are about football. We know how passionate a football fan base is in Kerala and we expect them in even larger numbers in this game against Uzbekistan,” Stimac said.

“It’s at a much better kick-off time, much more convenient for them to attend the game and they might be the crucial point for us in this game. And once again, a huge thanks to all of them who attended the (previous) game.”

Related Topics

Indian football /

India /

Uzbekistan /

Igor Stimac /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Manvir Singh /

AFC Asian Cup /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Stimac seeks support of fans in ‘second home’ ahead of India vs Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Super Over HIGHLIGHTS: IND wins 2nd Super Over after Bishnoi removes Gurbaz, Nabi
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG: Rohit’s hundred, Super Over heroics help India sweep Afghanistan
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Don’t want to just qualify, want to go as a medal contender: Srikanth on Paris Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Stimac seeks support of fans in ‘second home’ ahead of India vs Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup: Afif shines again as Qatar beat Tajikistan to move into knockouts
    Reuters
  4. India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023: What does India need to do to qualify for the knockouts - Scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Benzema files defamation suit against France’s interior minister over Muslim Brotherhood allegations
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Stimac seeks support of fans in ‘second home’ ahead of India vs Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Super Over HIGHLIGHTS: IND wins 2nd Super Over after Bishnoi removes Gurbaz, Nabi
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG: Rohit’s hundred, Super Over heroics help India sweep Afghanistan
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Don’t want to just qualify, want to go as a medal contender: Srikanth on Paris Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment