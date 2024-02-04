MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Iran beats Japan 2-1 to reach Asian Cup semifinals with Jahanbakhsh’s late penalty

Jahanbakhsh kept his cool in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to keep Iran on course for a first title since 1976 and fourth overall.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 08:12 IST

AP
Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran during the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Japan.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran during the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran during the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s last-minute penalty gave Iran a 2-1 win over Japan on Saturday and a place in the Asian Cup semifinals for just the second time since 2004.

Iran will next play tournament host Qatar, which beat Uzbekistan 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 stalemate after extra time in their quarterfinal encounter.

Jahanbakhsh kept his cool in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to keep Iran on course for a first title since 1976 and fourth overall. Ko Itakura had been whistled for the foul and Jahanbakhsh gave goalkeeper Zion Suzuki no chance.

“Iran should be proud,” Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said. “The players gave everything they had and I think the result can be a turning point for Iranian football.”

Iran came from behind after Hidemasa Morita put pre-tournament favorite Japan ahead in the first half of an entertaining quarterfinal match at Education City Stadium.

ALSO READ | ‘Son’ rises for South Korea with hopes of ending 64-year-old drought of AFC Asian Cup

Mohammad Mohebi leveled the score in the 55th minute.

Iran started aggressively with Jahanbakhsh firing just over from the left after 13 minutes. Shortly after Saeid Ezatolahi shot straight at goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Out of nothing however, Japan, looking for a record fifth Asian Cup title, took the lead in the 28th minute. Morita collected a pass, skipped past Hossein Kanani to enter the area and while his shot was soft, it seemed to confuse Alireza Beiranvand and the ball bounced off the goalkeeper’s leg and into the net.

Iran, without suspended star striker Mehdi Taremi, almost leveled six minutes before the break when Brentford midfielder Saman Ghoddos shot just wide.

Ten minutes after the break, Sardar Azmoun slipped the ball through to Mohebi whose first-time shot from near the penalty spot went in the net to spark the comeback.

“We have to improve in many aspects,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “We conceded a goal in all five matches in this tournament. If you don’t keep a clean sheet you can’t win... We couldn’t handle the pressure they put on our defense.”

