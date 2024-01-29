MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup: South Korea coach Klinsmann has no fear, only respect for Mancini’s Saudi Arabia

South Korea failed to top its group and although that saw it avoid Japan in the first round of the knockout stage, it put it on a collision course with three-times champion Saudi Arabia which finished first in its group.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 16:42 IST , DOHA - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Juergen Klinsmann, Manager of South Korea, looks on prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group E match against Malaysia.
Juergen Klinsmann, Manager of South Korea, looks on prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group E match against Malaysia. | Photo Credit: LINTAO ZHANG/Getty Images
infoIcon

Juergen Klinsmann, Manager of South Korea, looks on prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group E match against Malaysia. | Photo Credit: LINTAO ZHANG/Getty Images

South Korea coach Juergen Klinsmann said on Monday that he does not fear Saudi Arabia but he has a lot of respect for the Gulf team managed by Roberto Mancini, who they face in the headline act of the Asian Cup last 16.

South Korea failed to top its group and although that saw it avoid Japan in the first round of the knockout stage, it put it on a collision course with three-times champion Saudi Arabia which finished first in its group.

Saudi Arabia also has the upper hand in the Asian Cup having never lost to South Korea in three encounters but Klinsmann predicted a “nail biter” and said the match could even go to penalties.

“I don’t fear anybody. No fear but a lot of respect for every opponent,” Klinsmann told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s clash where the Saudi supporters are expected to outnumber the South Koreans at Education City Stadium.

“Roberto is doing a fantastic job, it’s a step-by-step process that he had to go through. It’s obviously a new adventure for him and a new adventure for me being in Korea.

“We have a lot of respect for Saudi Arabia. I’ve played Mancini many times in my career... You can now see his handwriting on the team after 10 games.”

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Klinsmann was seen smiling in the dugout when South Korea conceded an equaliser against Malaysia in the 15th minute of stoppage time, with critics saying it was part of the plan to avoid topping the group and facing Japan, Asia’s top-ranked side.

But the German said their aim was to top the group and that his smile had nothing to do with who they faced in the knockout phase.

“My smile was because I saw it coming. It was a game where we had nearly 85% possession, 20 corner kicks, many chances and did not score another goal,” he explained.

“Usually in football, this is what happens in the very last minute if you don’t finish off the game, you get punished.”

Mancini’s side lost to South Korea in a friendly match last year soon after he took over the team and the Italian is not taking Klinsmann’s side lightly even though it conceded in all three group games.

“South Korea is a very good team. Just because they conceded six goals in the group stage doesn’t change their strengths,” Mancini said.

“We play one of the best teams in the tournament. Not just their attackers, the whole team is good. They have speed and quality with players who play in Europe.

“But we’ve improved a lot in the past month and we’re positive.”

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

AFC Asian Cup /

South Korea /

Jürgen Klinsmann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 2nd Test; Sarfaraz Khan added to squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup: South Korea coach Klinsmann has no fear, only respect for Mancini’s Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  3. ‘Head of State’ security for Indian Davis Cup team in Islamabad
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttar Pradesh beats Mumbai; Delhi snatches thrilling win vs Uttarakhand; Full list of results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final: East Bengal beats Odisha FC to end 12-year wait for National title
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup: South Korea coach Klinsmann has no fear, only respect for Mancini’s Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  2. SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India announces 23-member squad
    PTI
  3. Former China football head pleads guilty to bribery
    AFP
  4. Rashford absence an ‘internal matter’, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. AFCON 2024: Vitoria’s days as Egypt coach may be numbered after last-16 exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 2nd Test; Sarfaraz Khan added to squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup: South Korea coach Klinsmann has no fear, only respect for Mancini’s Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  3. ‘Head of State’ security for Indian Davis Cup team in Islamabad
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttar Pradesh beats Mumbai; Delhi snatches thrilling win vs Uttarakhand; Full list of results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final: East Bengal beats Odisha FC to end 12-year wait for National title
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment