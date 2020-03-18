Coronavirus: AFC Cup and Champions League postponed

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chennai City FC's AFC Cup group stage matches have been postponed until further notice, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed.

The AFC Champions League has also been postponed following the imposition of further preventive measures and travel restrictions by several national governments because of the coronavirus,

Chennai City drew its opening game 2-2 against Maziya R&C in Group E. It was supposed to travel to Maldives to take on TC Sports Club on April 15 for its next game.



The AFC had earlier postponed all AFC Cup West Zone Group Stage matches on March 12 and the latest decision applies to all matches in March and April across the five AFC zones.



In the meantime, the AFC will closely monitor the situation before deciding when to recommence the 2020 AFC Cup season. It is understood that it is unlikely the matches will be played before June.



The decision, which was also made in conjunction with the competing clubs and their respective Member Associations, is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participating players and teams, match officials and spectators as well as designed to protect the integrity of the competition.