India faces Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam in AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers

Only the eighth group winner will progress to the second round, where the top four teams will secure a spot in the finals.

NEW DELHI 03 November, 2022 17:56 IST
The AFC Women’s Asian Cup Round 1 qualifiers will be played on March 4-12 in 2023, 

The AFC Women's Asian Cup Round 1 qualifiers will be played on March 4-12 in 2023,

India has been clubbed in a tricky group for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Round 1 in a draw held on November 3.

Slotted in Group F, the Indian women’s team will play Singapore, Indonesia, and host Vietnam.

Only the eighth group winner will progress to the second round, where the top four teams will secure a spot in the finals. These teams will join the top three teams - Japan, North Korea, and South Korea - from the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship. Uzbekistan has already qualified for the main event as the host.

The Round 1 qualifiers will be played on March 4-12 in 2023, with the second round scheduled for June 1-11.

The Women’s Asian Cup 2024 finals are scheduled on March 3 to 16, 2024.

Draw:
Group A: China PR, Laos (H), Hong Kong, Philippines
Group B: Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Northern Mariana Islands, Palestine (H)
Group C: Australia, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Guam, Iraq
Group D: Lebanon, Jordan (H), Mongolia, Bhutan
Group E: Thailand (H), Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
Group F: Vietnam (H), India, Singapore, Indonesia
Group G: Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cambodia (H)
Group H: Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh (H), Turkmenistan

