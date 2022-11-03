India faces Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam in AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers

India has been clubbed in a tricky group for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Round 1 in a draw held on November 3.

Slotted in Group F, the Indian women’s team will play Singapore, Indonesia, and host Vietnam.

Only the eighth group winner will progress to the second round, where the top four teams will secure a spot in the finals. These teams will join the top three teams - Japan, North Korea, and South Korea - from the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship. Uzbekistan has already qualified for the main event as the host.

The Round 1 qualifiers will be played on March 4-12 in 2023, with the second round scheduled for June 1-11.

The Women’s Asian Cup 2024 finals are scheduled on March 3 to 16, 2024.