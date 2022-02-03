AFC Women's Asian Cup: China knocks out defending champion Japan, to face Korea in the final

Japan's bid for a hat-trick of AFC Women's Asian Cup titles crumbled on Thursday as the defending champion was knocked out by China 4-3 on penalties in the second semifinal at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Nothing separated the teams at the end of regulation time (1-1) or extra time (2-2), but Japan missed two chances in the penalty shootout to crash out of the tournament. Riko Ueki starred for Japan with a brace while Wu Chengshu and Wang Shan Shan scored for eventual finalist. China, which has not won an AFC Women's Asian Cup title since 2006, will face Korea in the final on February 6 hoping to clinch a record-extending ninth crown.

Japan started the game strong and took the lead through Ueki's goal in the 19th minute. The reigning champion, however, lost the plot when China scored within a minute of the start of the second half. Substitute Xiao Yuyi set up Chengshu with a cross which the latter flicked in for the equaliser.

It was an uninspiring passage of play for Japan thereafter with nothing separating the two sides at the end of regulation time. The holder struggled to string passes or confidently finish the many half-chances created.

Japan used just one substitution in the first 90 minutes - with Mana Iwabuchi being brought off. It was a rather puzzling decision, especially with the team struggling to bring creativity to its attack.

Chinese players celebrate their side's opening goal against Japan. - Getty Images

Ueki's goal in extra time energised the Japanese side, which then created chances aplenty, however convincing or otherwise, and kept the pressure on the Chinese 'keeper. China lacked surety in attack, with the one goal coming more from a lapse in concentration from the Japanese, but found confidence in Shan Shan's thrilling extra-time equaliser.

Players on both sides were cramping by the end of extra time, and Zhang Xin and Saki Kumagai missed their penalties in the shootout right at the start. Moeka Minami also missed her shot while the Steel Roses held their nerves to cruise to the final.