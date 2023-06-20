Magazine

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India U-17 women’s football camp from July 7 in Indore

Coached by Priya PV, the India team had emerged as Group F toppers in Round 1 of the qualifiers in Kyrgyz Republic in April. The Indians beat the hosts 1-0 and Myanmar 2-1 to qualify for the second round.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 16:10 IST , Indore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The India U-17 team line up for the national anthem. (File Photo)
The India U-17 team line up for the national anthem. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

The India U-17 team line up for the national anthem. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The 33-member Indian football squad will begin its preparatory camp for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2 here from July 7 for the tournament to be held in September this year.

Coached by Priya PV, the India team had emerged as Group F toppers in Round 1 of the qualifiers in Kyrgyz Republic in April. The Indians beat the hosts 1-0 and Myanmar 2-1 to qualify for the second round.

Inter-State C’ships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor overcomes personal loss to shatter Asian shot put record

India has been drawn alongside Korea Republic, Thailand and IR Iran in Group A in the tournament whose venue is yet to be confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The top two sides will qualify for the final tournament to be held in Indonesia in April 2024.

The squad: Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Khambi Chanu Sarangthem, Linthoinganbi Chanu Thongram, Shreya Sharma, Khushi, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Akhila Rajan, Thoi Thoi Devi Yendrembam, Arya Anilkumar, Sonibia Devi Irom, Lalita Boypai, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Juhi Singh, Babita Kumari, Shveta Rani, Shilji Shaji, Shivani Toppo, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Cindy Remruatpuii, Colney, Remi Thokchom, Pooja, Kajal Kumari, Sulanjana Raul, Nishima Kumari, Shaulina Dang, Sarjida Khatun, Monisha Singh, Priya Chettri, Anita Dungdung and Khushbu Kashiram Saroj.

