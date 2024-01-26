MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: No new rift with Onana, says Cameroon coach

Cameroon coach denies rift with goalkeeper Onana, focuses on defense against Nigeria in last-16 tie.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 22:26 IST , ABIDJAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo of Andre Onana.
File Photo of Andre Onana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo of Andre Onana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song denied any new rift with goalkeeper Andre Onana who was dropped for the last match at the Africa Cup of Nations and could be on the bench again on Saturday for the last-16 tie against Nigeria.

Onana had walked out on Cameroon during the World Cup finals in Qatar 14 months ago after a row with Song but returned to the team in September to help them qualify for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

He was allowed to miss Cameroon’s first match to play for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14 but played in the Indomitable Lions’ second Group C game against Senegal, conceding three goals and being dropped for their last group match against Gambia on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool boss at end of the season

“I have no problem with my goalkeepers. They are all competitive and ready to respond when they need to play. There is no controversy. They get along very well,” Song told a press conference on Friday, without saying whether Onana might be restored to the goal for the last-16 game on Saturday.

Song said defence would be all-important against Nigeria, whose powerful attack is led by African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen.

“We have already conceded six goals and tomorrow we will find the formula to not concede,” added Song.

“We will try to put Nigeria in difficulty and fight to continue in the competition. I know what needs to be done so that we do everything possible tomorrow to obtain a positive result.”

Related Topics

AFCON 2024 /

Andre Onana /

Cameroon /

Nigeria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: No new rift with Onana, says Cameroon coach
    Reuters
  2. PKL 10 Highlights: Parteek’s Super 10 helps Gujarat beat Mumba 44-35; Patna starts home leg with 44-28 win over Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi folds up for 147; Ayush Badoni’s exclusion creates controversy
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Watch: How is Paris preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics?
    AFP
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rahul, Jadeja hit half-centuries as India tightens grip on second day
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: No new rift with Onana, says Cameroon coach
    Reuters
  2. Howe dismisses transfer speculation over Newcastle players
    Reuters
  3. WSL: Chelsea signs Ramirez from Levante in world record fee
    Reuters
  4. FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
    Reuters
  5. Atletico Madrid back in Copa semifinals 7 years later, VAR denies stoppage-time penalty for Sevilla
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: No new rift with Onana, says Cameroon coach
    Reuters
  2. PKL 10 Highlights: Parteek’s Super 10 helps Gujarat beat Mumba 44-35; Patna starts home leg with 44-28 win over Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi folds up for 147; Ayush Badoni’s exclusion creates controversy
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Watch: How is Paris preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics?
    AFP
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rahul, Jadeja hit half-centuries as India tightens grip on second day
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment