Sergio Aguero uncertain about future beyond this season

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has shed a light of uncertainty about his future beyond this season.

Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, will be out of contract at the end of the campaign and he is yet to pen a new deal with the Premier League club.

When quizzed on the Argentine forward's future in November City coach Pep Guardiola said:

"He is a guy who deserves with the club fair talks to do what is the best for him, for the club and for everyone."

Aguero, who is City’s record goalscorer said that he just wants to play for now and then see where his career will take him beyond this season.

"I finish my contract at the end of the season and I don't know what I'll do yet," he told Spanish YouTube show Charlando Tranquilamente.

A combination of injuries and COVID-19 have restricted Aguero to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, with his last game on Jan. 3.

City, however, has not missed its talismanic striker and has raced away at the top of the table and recorded a record for an English top-flight team of 17 consecutive wins in all competitions.

The Premier League topper visits Arsenal in the Premier League before facing Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in its Champions League last-16 first leg, which has been moved to Budapest as a result of COVID-19 related travel restrictions in Germany.