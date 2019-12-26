Football Football AIFF invites clubs for Futsal Club Championship next year The inaugural edition of Futsal Club Championship, organised by the All India Football Federation, is likely to be held in July or August next year. Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 December, 2019 07:30 IST In a letter to all the clubs, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das wrote: “Futsal is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and has been increasing popularity with the AFC Member Associations as well." - AIFF Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 December, 2019 07:30 IST The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited clubs from the Indian Super League, I-League and Second Division League to confirm their participation in the inaugural edition of AIFF Futsal Club Championship.In a letter to all the clubs, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das wrote: “Futsal is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and has been increasing popularity with the AFC Member Associations as well.“Futsal is also seen as a complementing sport with football for player development. There could be an opportunity for the champion club of this tournament to represent India for the subsequent AFC Futsal Club Championship.”Das said that the AIFF is planning to start the tournament in July/August next year. “The players could be from the Senior, Reserve or Under 18 teams of your Club,” the letter added.The decision comes after the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on December 10, which decided to introduce a Futsal Club Championship in the calendar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos